Pope Valley's Hubcap Ranch among Hennessey Fire survivors

A Cal Fire map shows that the Hennessey Fire came near to the buildings, but missed them.

Johnny White and the Pina Vineyard Management crews used bulldozers to cut lines above the resort to keep the fire away. White said other locals also worked to keep the fire away from the historic buildings.

“The locals saved it,” White said.

But the fire did singe the historic, 130-year-old Aetna Springs golf course that closed a few years ago.

“It got into the golf course,” White said. “They hadn’t been watering a lot, so it was pretty dry.”

Berryessa Estates is a rural community of 480 people launched in the 1960s along Putah Creek. The Hennessey Fire burned to the perimeter. Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea said firefighters made a stand there.

Resident Ron Sloan said the community for years has had an American flag on the hill near the entrance. That flag burned during the Hennessey Fire—it is a difficult hill to climb to remove it — so no American flag could be seen when residents returned from evacuation.

“The very next day, Wednesday, it was flying once again!” Sloan said in an email.