Popularity of American Canyon's Wetlands Trail surges during COVID

While City officials don’t have hard numbers, Wright said that “before the pandemic, we would estimate around 500 people per day would visit the Wetlands, and the Wetlands linear path. Given the fullness, and oftentimes overflowing parking lot, I think we can assume that that number is likely doubled, at least.”

And while it’s mostly City residents enjoying the area, the Wetlands have become something of a regional draw in recent months, he said.

“Again, due to the pandemic, many people from the nearby surrounding communities are hearing about its majesty and visiting, some have even made it their regular walking location, partially contributing to the fuller than normal parking lot,” Wright said. “Eventually, with the build-out of the Clarke Ranch site, adjacent to the trailhead parking lot, we hope to increase the draw, making it a true regional destination with several different environmentally oriented experiences. We have received a grant to implement a small first bit of improvements. Those can be expected in the next two years.”

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, who helped bring the project to fruition, reflected on the 10-year anniversary.