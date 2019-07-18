The City of Napa closed Browns Valley Road in both directions between Partrick Road and Buhman Avenue on Thursday as part of the Browns Valley Creek Emergency Repair Project. The project is anticipated to be completed this fall, and the closure will remain in effect until then.
With the heavy winter storms, Browns Valley Creek eroded its northerly bank, undermining the sidewalk at this location. In February, Public Works crews secured the location, making it safe for the travelling public by closing the eastbound lane of Browns Valley Road and making a safe passageway for pedestrians travelling to and from Browns Valley School.
The Napa City Council then approved emergency funding for the design, permitting and construction of repairs.
The following detour is recommended for those traveling through the area: Take Rowena Lane to travel between Partrick Road and Browns Valley Road, and to access Valley Glen Lane. Valley Glen Lane is open, but is accessible only from Rowena Lane.