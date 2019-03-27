Sonoma County sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found early Wednesday at a coast campground as a possible murder-suicide, an agency spokesman said.
The bodies were found at Ocean Cove Campground near Timber Cove by deputies called there at 5 a.m. for a domestic violence complaint and possible shooting, sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Crum said.
Authorities haven't released the names of the couple. Detectives still are investigating what happened and how they died, Crum said.
The couple were believed to be annual visitors to the campground, said Timber Cove Fire Chief Erich Lynn. The chief, a local resident and veteran volunteer in the coastal region, said he'd spoken to them over the years but didn't know them.
"I've seen these people driving in and out of there for 10 years, a long time," Lynn said.
Ocean Cove, a private campground and store, sits atop a Highway 1 bluff on about 20 acres that stretch down to the ocean. The grounds include about 100 spaces for recreational vehicles and tents.
The campground is currently closed. However, staff members and others have been getting ready for the annual spring opening just days away, with some people, including the couple, already camping, Lynn said.
The couple's campsite looked well established Wednesday, with a recreational trailer, two vehicles, a tent and a couple of coolers all sitting on a bluff with a wide view of the ocean. Part of the area was marked off by yellow police tape while four to five deputies and crime scene investigators worked in the area.
About two weeks ago Timber Cove firefighters were called to the camp for an incident involving the same couple and treated the woman for medical issues, the chief said.
About 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters returned. They were told to wait by the highway in case they needed to provide medical aid but were soon told they could go after deputies went found the couple dead.
This is the second murder-suicide investigation this month in Sonoma County.
On March 11 a Santa Rosa man shot his wife as she sat in her SUV in the Coddingtown Mall parking lot, and he then drove a few blocks and shot himself. Both died. Paula Zamora, 43, had wanted a divorce and Tomas Zamora-Martinez, 52, had wanted to reunite, according to Santa Rosa police.