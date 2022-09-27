Possible Rutherford roundabout in Napa Valley nixed

The intersection of Highway 29 and Rutherford Road is no longer being mentioned as a potential place for a quickie roundabout project to start construction in 2023 or 2024.

Another proposed roundabout at Highway 29 and Oakville Cross Road remains a possibility. But the Rutherford site, also on Napa Valley's wine country thoroughfare, has dropped from contention.

“A roundabout did not fit in that intersection,” said county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, who is also chairperson of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

At least, it doesn’t fit without taking land from the adjoining Rutherford Grill. Pedroza and Napa Valley Transportation Authority Executive Director Kate Miller said the restaurant owners don’t want that to happen.

Miller said the amount of land involved is “really, really small.” But the owner, Hillstone Restaurant Group, doesn't want a roundabout at the crossing.

“They felt it was unsafe…I know they’re safe. The data really shows they’re safe. If you don’t want one, you don’t want one,” Miller said.

Rutherford Grill has a landscaped section at the intersection corner adjacent to its outdoor seating area.

The Napa Valley Register on Monday contacted Rutherford Grill, which said to contact Hillstone Restaurant Group through a message system on the company website. Hillstone hadn’t responded by Tuesday afternoon.

Shifting the footprint of a possible roundabout to avoid using Rutherford Grill land hasn’t proven feasible. Napa Valley Wine Train tracks to the west make for a tight fit.

Even with the Rutherford Grill land, preliminary plans showed an oblong-shaped roundabout that Miller called a “compact roundabout.”

An option is for a government agency to take the required Rutherford Grill land by eminent domain. But Miller said voluntary easements are being sought for the roundabout projects.

She didn't foresee the NVTA or Napa County Board of Supervisors using condemnation powers to take the land.

Transportation officials since February 2021 have talked publicly about potential roundabouts for Highway 29 at Rutherford Road and at Oakville Cross Road. They secured $8 million in funding, including $6 million from the MTC for projects that can be built quickly.

“We want to try to deploy the money into projects that are easier to deliver that bring benefits to our community,” Pedroza said.

Presently, Highway 29 traffic goes through both intersections without stopping or slowing. Drivers trying to make a left turn onto the highway from either Rutherford Road or Oakville Cross Road during rush hour can face a difficult task.

Miller and Pedroza said some type of intersection improvements remain possible for Rutherford Road.

Plans for a potential Oakville Cross Road roundabout remain on track. Pedroza said Opus One winery and Napa Wine Co., which own land at the intersection corners, are at the table.

Napa Wine Co. is a family-owned custom crush winery that has a parking lot bordering the Highway 29 intersection. General manager Mark Burningham on Monday neither endorsed nor criticized the potential roundabout.

“We’re just listening to hear what they have to say,” he said.

A possible alternative to a roundabout is a traffic signal. Miller said a draft environmental report should be done early next year, with construction possibly to start in early 2024.

Caltrans oversees Highway 29, which is a state highway. “Nothing can happen without Caltrans approval of this project,” Miller said.

Transportation officials are looking at possible improvements for the signalized Highway 29 intersection at Madison Street in Yountville. Miller said this is a bigger intersection and requires more study before arriving at a proposal.

The projects are being looked at by Napa Valley Forward, a partnership of the MTC, NVTA, and various stakeholders in the wine and hospitality industry. The goal is to improve traffic flow on Highway 29 and the Silverado Trail, the primary routes through wine country.