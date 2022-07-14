Possible Skyline Park housing generating controversy in Napa County

Andrew Brooks recently stood near a corner of Skyline Wilderness Park where he fears apartments might someday be built and made it clear he disagrees with the state designation of "surplus" land.

"Does it look like surplus land? It sure doesn't to me," Brooks said.

To be sure, the corner isn’t one of Skyline Park’s hiking areas. It is some distance from Lake Marie and from the 20 miles-plus of trails that wind through oak-covered hills with views of the Napa Valley and Bay Area.

This is a mostly flat area of the park close to the traffic of Imola Avenue, just southeast of the city of Napa. The county Office of Education is nearby. Hundreds of gopher holes dot the ground. There’s no wilderness here.

So would it really be a big deal if Skyline Wilderness Park lost 20 acres of its 850 acres to housing, particularly when this corner is near to civilization?

Brooks pointed to camping and RV areas, equestrian facilities and a maintenance barn. What might look like a deserted location at times, such as on this Thursday morning, hums with activity at other times.

Then there's the open space.

“That area is a unique space within the county, certainly, as a large gathering space where hundreds of and even thousands of community members can gather,” Brooks said.

Gatherings range from Scouts events to search-and-rescue training to movie nights to horse shows to mountain bike races. Without that space, the community loses the ability to host those types of events, he said.

Brooks is president of the Skyline Park Citizens Association. The nonprofit volunteer group runs the park that is on 850 acres leased by the county from the owner, the state of California.

California wants to see more affordable housing built amid a state housing crunch. In 2019, it released a list of “surplus” lands statewide that are possible sites and a 20-acre corner of Skyline made the cut.

More recently, the state Department of General Services told county officials that housing will "likely" be built on 5 of these acres within eight years, a county report said. The county is trying to buy all of Skyline Park from the state, but the state could carve out land for housing.

Park officials estimated losing the 20 acres could cost the park perhaps half of its income from losing events and camping. Losing the 5 acres only might cost it about a quarter.

Brooks works in the wine business and became president of the Skyline Park Citizens Association about five years ago. He's been visiting the park since age 10.

"It's a unique resource. A park this size with access to trails — over 20 miles of single-track trails — and facilities for a really wide groups of users is something I need in my life everyday, to be honest," he said.

But the state is a law unto itself with the land that it owns. It doesn’t have to comply with county zoning, though presumably it would need local help with such things as water and sewer connections.

Napa County officials have said they want the state instead to look for affordable housing sites on adjacent Napa State Hospital lands that could be surplus.

There is precedent. The county and state in 2003 teamed to build the Skyline apartments on hospital land less than a half-mile from the possible Skyline Park site.

Still, the county has a state housing mandate to make room for 106 homes in the unincorporated county outside of cities over the next eight years. If the state builds homes at Skyline Park against county wishes, the county wants credit toward its housing mandate.

For that reason, the county proposes to place Skyline Park on its list of possible rural housing sites, calling this the Imola site. That's prompted a number of public comments.

“We really don’t have a choice here,” Napa resident Patrick Band said at the July 6 county Planning Commission meeting. “The state is going to develop this site whether we want to or not.”

Apart from the Skyline issue, Band sees pluses to the site. It’s near schools and shopping and there are plans to build a bike path along Imola Avenue, said the former executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition.

“On a lot of different levels, this checks the boxes,” Band said.

Others still didn’t like seeing the possibility of Skyline Park housing on the county’s own list of potential housing sites.

Roland Dumas of the Sierra Club Napa Group wrote a recent letter to the county and state opposing Skyline Park housing. The group didn’t buy the county’s logic that it merely wants to receive housing mandate credit for a state decision.

Having Skyline Park on the county’s own housing list is an “implicit preference for sacrificing Skyline to save other locations,” Dumas wrote.

Napa County has struggled to come up with possible apartment sites in rural areas. Such sites must be near water and sewer services and outside of high wildfire danger areas. Possible sites near Silverado are controversial.

The Napa Valley Register asked county Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory if the county secretly wants the state to create Skyline housing as a no-sweat way to solve the county's housing mandate challenge.

The county wants to buy all of Skyline Park from the state to remain as a park, including the potential housing site, Gregory said. But it’s a delicate situation, given the state is the owner and the county the prospective purchaser.

He believes if the county can meet its state housing mandate elsewhere, it should keep Skyline off its potential housing site list, Gregory said.

The county continues to negotiate with the state over purchasing Skyline. A next step is the completion of an appraisal.

All of this is only the latest chapter for a park that opened 39 years ago, but has much deeper roots.

The history of Skyline Park is bound up in the history of Napa State Hospital. The hospital’s hand holdings in the late 19th century stretched up into the hills, where Lake Marie reservoir provided water for the hospital’s farms and other operations.

By the late 1960s, locals were talking about using some of the state hospital’s vast land holdings for a park. Even then, the idea was it would be a “skyline” park.

State Assemblyperson John Dunlap, D-Napa, in the early 1970s had a big vision for what he called “Skyline Park.” The park would go beyond some 900 acres of state hospital land and include Lake Madigan, Lake Frey and Green Valley Falls in Solano County, some 3,300 acres overall.

The Skyline vision soon grew less grandiose.

In spring, 1977, the idea was the county could operate a Skyline Park of about 850 acres using only the state hospital land. Dunlap introduced legislation that would make Napa County the owner, but the state preferred to lease out the land.

By 1979, a citizens group had stepped forward to operate the park-to-be under an agreement with the county. The Skyline Park Citizens Association said it would not use tax dollars.

After several false starts and delays, Skyline Park opened in April 1983. The county lease for the land from the state is $100 annually and the lease lasts until February 2030.