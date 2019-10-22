SANTA ROSA — Police have detained a possible suspect in a shooting Tuesday morning outside Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa and are looking for the weapon, police said.
One person was injured in the shooting and was being treated at a hospital, police said. There were no other reports of violence at the school located at 325 Ridgway Drive.
Police reported the shooting around 9:10 a.m. It caused a lockdown of Ridgway and Santa Rosa high schools and Santa Rosa Junior College in the area.
Parents were directed to a parent information center at the Jockey Club at 1350 Bennett Valley Road east of Brookwood Avenue at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.