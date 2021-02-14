Possible wine country roundabouts put on fast track for Napa County

Also, roundabouts would meter Highway 29 traffic that slows down to enter them. This would create gaps in the traffic stream, so traffic down the road could more easily enter Highway 29.

And roundabouts would make it easier for cyclists using a planned Vine Trail segment to the west to cross Highway 29 at Rutherford Cross Road and Oakville Cross Road to restaurants and stores, she said.

Pedroza said transportation officials are working with property owners near the intersections to explain the proposals.

“We want to do this with them,” he said. “We want folks to understand there are improvements to be made at those intersections that are win-win as far as making the intersections safer and improving traffic.”

Napa Wine Company is located at the intersection of Highway 29 and Oakville Cross Road. The custom crush winery with a tasting room would be adjacent to a roundabout at this location.

“I’m open to the possibility,” said Kendall Hoxsey-Onysko, business manager for the winery. “Certainly, traffic has always increased as the decades have gone on. At least so far, things sound good.”