Post pandemic Pride party in American Canyon a success on Sunday

American Canyon’s first-ever Pride Pop-up event saw a steady trickle of visitors to Community Park I on Sunday, where they enjoyed games, music, art and a slew of rainbow flags, and where a shortage of parking seemed to be the only problem.
Organizers from the new American Canyon branch of LGBTQ Connection, Napa Sonoma, said they were pleased with the way the shindig turned out.
“The idea is to connect the community,” project coordinator Shawnee Blaylock said. “We just became employees of the LGBTQ+ Connection American Canyon, in April, and knowing that June is Pride Month and that American Canyon didn’t have a Pride event, we thought this would be a good idea.”
Among the representative rainbows scattered around the park, were tables with information on various useful resources that are available but which may be unknown to some of the people they could be helping, Blaylock said.
“The Napa County District Attorney’s Office has a table, and Voices Vallejo, and free LGBT services,” Blaylock said. “There are people in American Canyon who don’t know about it.”
Jade Diwa of American Canyon said she "came out" right after being part of American Canyon High School’s first graduating class.
“I finally felt supported enough after high school,” she said. “Seeing this visible celebration of diversity, coming together, is so empowering, especially for young people trying to find their place in the world.”
At least two American Canyon City Council members attended Sunday’s event, including David Oro and Mark Joseph, who each expressed gladness at attending one of the area’s first end-of-pandemic community gatherings.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to go out and gather as a community, and it’s great,” Oro said. “I’m supportive of diverse communities and this is what makes American Canyon and America in general, great. But, also, look at this place … with music, food rainbows … it’s great fun.”
Oro said he’s fairly certain this is a first for the city, and he supports the cause behind it.
“It’s a great step forward for the City of American Canyon,” he said. “It’s really cool and I’m glad I’m here.”
Oro said that while his wife was attending a Gay Pride event in Napa, their daughter Mya Oro, 14, accompanied her dad to Community Park I on Sunday.
“It’s wonderful; really good for my younger siblings to see this, so they know that they can express themselves however they want,” the incoming Justin-Siena High School sophomore said. “Celebrating diversity; loving and caring and open.”
Joseph, too, noted the City’s focus on inclusion for all.
“Our big thing is diversity in every respect, and this is an example of that,” he said. “I’m glad I’m here.”
Artists Alejandra Aguilar and Brandon Mammon of Star Seed Angels had a booth selling their art/crafts at Sunday’s event.
“This is really great,” said Aguilar, a 2020 American Canyon High School graduate. “It’s really great that the City is finally doing a Pride event. And after COVID, it’s really important to come together after so long.”
Mammon, of Vallejo, said he agrees.
“It’s nice they’re bringing the community together in American Canyon,” he said.
Jenny Dacayo of American Canyon said she attended Sunday’s event with her 26-year-old daughter, out of “support for the community and the cause.”
“It’s nice for a first-time event, and it’s important for acknowledgment and acceptance, especially with what’s going on right now – with all the hate crimes and such,” she said. “More knowledge for people to let people know, we’re all people, you know?”