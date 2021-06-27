Post pandemic Pride party in American Canyon a success on Sunday

American Canyon’s first-ever Pride Pop-up event saw a steady trickle of visitors to Community Park I on Sunday, where they enjoyed games, music, art and a slew of rainbow flags, and where a shortage of parking seemed to be the only problem.

Organizers from the new American Canyon branch of LGBTQ Connection, Napa Sonoma, said they were pleased with the way the shindig turned out.

“The idea is to connect the community,” project coordinator Shawnee Blaylock said. “We just became employees of the LGBTQ+ Connection American Canyon, in April, and knowing that June is Pride Month and that American Canyon didn’t have a Pride event, we thought this would be a good idea.”

Among the representative rainbows scattered around the park, were tables with information on various useful resources that are available but which may be unknown to some of the people they could be helping, Blaylock said.

“The Napa County District Attorney’s Office has a table, and Voices Vallejo, and free LGBT services,” Blaylock said. “There are people in American Canyon who don’t know about it.”

Jade Diwa of American Canyon said she "came out" right after being part of American Canyon High School’s first graduating class.