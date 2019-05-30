Napa Valley landlords have been barred from raising rents by more than 10 percent since the 2017 wildfires. That could change June 1, when price gouging restrictions are set to expire in Napa County and elsewhere.
Former Gov. Jerry Brown issued a State of Emergency proclamation for Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties after the 2017 North Bay and Northern California fires. Such orders prohibit price gouging, which means that landlords, hotel or motel operators, and people who sell items such as emergency supplies, medical supplies, gasoline or building materials can’t raise rates by more than 10 percent, according to state law.
Brown extended price gouging restrictions in the counties again in April and November of last year, through May 31, 2019. A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday afternoon that the office did not have any updates regarding the possibility that price gouging restrictions could be extended.
Local property managers stress that a minority of landlords try to price gouge tenants, but the looming expiration date didn’t go unnoticed by housing providers, according to Pablo Zatarain, executive director of Fair Housing Napa Valley.
He said he became concerned after the agency began received calls from landlords that indicated they might be looking to raise low rents by 20 to 50 percent, to market rate prices.
Rent increases of 10 to 20 percent might be too much for single-parent families or seniors on a fixed income, who face other costs such as health care and transportation, he said.
“One of our biggest fears is that displacement would lead to migration” out of the county, Zatarain said.
But not everyone says that the price gouging restrictions are still reasonable.
“The purpose was to protect people who lost houses,” said Randy Gularte, owner of Napa’s Crown Realty Property Management. “Now two years has passed. That time is over.”
The Board of Supervisors last week unanimously agreed to allow Napa County to join in asking Newsom to extend price gouging protections. Sonoma, Shasta, Santa Barbara and Mendocino counties have also requested an extension, said Molly Rattigan, deputy county executive officer.
Rebuilding is a process that takes time, she said. Some people are still dealing with insurance, construction and building processes, and under state law, most insurance companies allow people three years to figure out what they want to do.
Rebuilding permits have been pulled for a quarter of the 655 homes lost in the 2017 wildfires, said Ryan Gregory, who chairs the Board of Supervisors. Just 12 of those homes have received final approval from the county, according to David Morrison, director of the county Planning, Building and Environmental Services Department.
“We’re not as far along as we want,” Gregory said. “We know a lot of our folks are continuing to struggle to get back in shape.”
While the price gouging law applies to other products and services, housing is the county’s main focus. Another year of keeping the 10 percent price gouging cap is the right thing to do, he said.
“Three years of a modest, 3.3 percent increase isn’t unfair to landlords,” he said.
Gregory noted that the board also voted last week to extend deadlines for certain fire relief measures by another three years. The board extended ordinances that streamline the permitting process for owners of fire-damaged properties looking to rebuild and extend emergency protections for disaster victims looking to rebuild.
Zatarain of Fair Housing Napa Valley said he hopes to see price gouging restrictions extended at least through the end of the year to protect the county’s most vulnerable tenants. That includes low-income families, families with children, families living paycheck to paycheck, Latinos and people with disabilities, he said. Many of those households are tied to the service industry.
The community’s dynamics are hurt when local tenants have to leave the county to find housing options. Displacement means fewer people in the workforce and schools, and more traffic, Zatarain said.
Countywide, the housing stock doesn’t meet demand. Extending the price gouging restrictions would “keep those (housing) opportunities, as limited as they may be, intact,” he said.
Mindy Wyman, owner of Wyman Property Management in Napa, said she considered a 10 percent rent increase to be significant, unless a property is coming back on the market after years of being at the lower price to the same tenant.
Landlords who raise rents usually do so at a 2.5 to 5 percent increase, she said. Anyone who raises rents significantly can cause a hardship for tenants who are used to spending a certain amount every month.
Overall, Wyman said she supported price gouging restrictions.
“I personally haven’t come across people that are really looking to make a buck off of people or off of a tragedy,” she said.
While Gularte said most landlords were understanding and wanted to help people who lost their homes after the wildfires, he said a minority tried to raise the rent on new tenants after the 2017 wildfires. For Gularte, it became a matter of encouraging landlords to think about the position that people who lost their homes were in.
“Unfortunately (price gouging restrictions) had to be put in for the two percent of landlords that try to rent gouge,” he said.
Both Wyman and Gularte of Crown Property Management took issue with the fact that the state’s price gouging law doesn’t allow landlords to raise rents by more than 10 percent, to market rate, even if they are in between tenants and relisting a property.
Some landlords have long-term tenants or relationships with their tenants and want to keep prices low, Wyman said. But when that client leaves, she said, they can raise prices by only 10 percent — even if the rental is far below market rate.
“That’s where I don’t completely agree,” Wyman said. “I don’t know what could be done to change that.”
A lot of landlords value a tenant who pays rent on time and takes care of their unit, even if that means collecting less rent, Gularte said. A good tenant is worth a lot of money.
But if they move out, price gouging restrictions can put the landlord in a difficult spot.
“You’re harming the person who rented the place out,” he said. “It wasn’t their fault that there was a fire.”
Rattigan of the county said she could appreciate that point, but there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to deal with the issue.
“This is the statute that exists in state law, and what we’re able to respond to and ask for,” she said.
But days before the order was set to expire, there was still no indication as to what the governor would decide.