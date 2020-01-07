The Napa Fire Department responded Monday night to a report of smoke filling a south Napa apartment.
When units arrived at 350 Gasser Drive at 10 p.m., they found that a pot of food had been left on the stove with the heat turned on high, the department reported.
The occupants of the apartment had fled the unit due to the heavy smoke. As a precaution, the Fire Department evacuated the complex until the cause of the smoke was discovered.
Firefighters set up fans to remove the heavy smoke, the department said.
Food being heated on stoves requires constant monitoring, officials said.