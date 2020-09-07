Potential PG&E power shutoff tonight for customers in Calistoga, St. Helena in Napa County

A potential power shutoff may start Monday night and affect 5,656 customers of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. in Calistoga, St. Helena and parts of unincorporated Napa County amid a weather warning for dangerously hot and wildfire-prone conditions, county emergency officials announced.
The service cut would be part of a wider shutoff that could affect up to 103,000 PG&E customers across 18 counties, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services said in a Nixle alert posted at 10 a.m.
PG&E announced the possibility of the power shutoff as the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for higher-elevation parts of Napa County and the Bay Area, with triple-digit temperatures and low humidity expected on Labor Day.
The red flag warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday in parts of the county above the 1,000-foot elevation, and indicates that current or imminent weather conditions may contribute to extreme fire behavior and that any flames may spread rapidly.
The weather service has forecast a peak of 105 degrees in Napa, following a 110-degree Sunday that tied the city's all-time record for the month of September, set in 1904. In addition, winds are expected to accelerate Monday night and into Tuesday, reaching 13-18 mph from the north with gusts up to 24 mph, according to the weather service website.
PG&E customers may look up their addresses online to determine whether a location is being monitored for a potential public safety shutoff at pge.com/pspsupdates.
PG&E will open community resource centers in every county where a power shutoff occurs, according to the county. These temporary centers will be open to customers when power is out at their homes, and will provide restrooms accessible to disabled visitors; hand-washing stations; medical-equipment charging; Wi-Fi internet access; bottled water; and non-perishable snacks. Impacted Napa residents can find information about resource centers at pge.com/pspsupdates.
In addition to the PG&E power shutoff website, Napa County residents may visit ReadyNapaCounty.org to learn about preparations for wildfires, heat waves, power outages and more.
Exceptionally hot weather was driving the state's highest power use of the year, and transmission losses due to various wildfires have cut into supplies. Eric Schmitt of the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), which manages the state’s power grid, said up to 3 million customers faced power outages Sunday if residents didn't curtail their electricity usage.
About 7 p.m., CAISO declared an emergency and said power outages were imminent because a transmission line carrying power from Oregon to California and another in-state power plant went offline unexpectedly. The cause of the outages was not immediately known, the agency said.
But about 8:30 p.m., the agency issued a tweet calling off the emergency “thanks to conservation of Californians!" It said no power outages were ordered by operators of the grid.
A statewide Flex Alert announced by CAISO is effect on Labor Day from 3 to 9 p.m., calling on Californians to conserve energy during the late afternoon and early evening when demand is typically highest.
Consumers are urged to set air conditioning thermostats no higher than 78 degrees, health permitting; avoid using major appliances; turn off unneeded lights; unplug unused devices; close window blinds and drapes; use fans where possible; and limit the time that refrigerator doors are open.
The weather service's Sacramento station calculated that more than 99 percent of California was placed under heat warnings or advisories on Sunday. Downtown San Francisco set a record for the day at 100 degrees, 5 above the previous mark.
Downtown Los Angeles reached 111, and a record-shattering high of 121 was recorded in the nearby Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley – the hottest day on record anywhere in Los Angeles County, according to the weather service. The mark rivaled the high in California's Death Valley, typically the hottest place in the U.S.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
