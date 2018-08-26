YOUNTVILLE — For a weekend each summer, a piece of wine country land becomes a place for Native American peoples to gather and celebrate.
So it was Saturday and Sunday, when an estimated 1,000 people converged on the Veterans Home of California for the Suscol Intertribal Council’s 25th annual Pow-wow. Through dance, song, ceremony and costume, those who gathered at the Pow-wow – which is open to Native Americans and others – shared their traditions and family ties among the live oaks and vineyard-covered hills of Yountville.
“I’m Maya from Guatemala, and we’re all the same people (inside) and we like the culture here,” said Santa Perfitt of San Francisco, who had come to the pow-wow with her husband, Kenn Perfitt. Their perusal of stall on stall of handicrafts was accompanied by the continued chanting and mallet thumping that permeated all corners of the pow-wow grounds.
One first-time visitor to the Napa Valley gathering had come not only to celebrate with other Native Americans, but in hopes of furthering her group’s outreach to them.
“I came here to be a part of the community, to get us to work together,” said Corrina Avila, a member of the Cloverdale Rancheria of Pomo Indians. During the two-day pow-wow in Yountville, Avila would promote the services of the Disability Services & Legal Center – one of a number of nonprofits reaching out to underserved communities – but also spent some of her time watching traditional dances or exploring the jewelry and crafts of various tribal artisans.
“I was kind of nervous to go to a pow-wow outside my area, but it’s been very inviting here,” she said.
Inside one of the booths raised at the pow-wow grounds was a collection of Native-themed art and artifacts handmade by Jade Little Eagle, an Apache who owns Medicine Wheel Studio in Tombstone, Arizona.
“Every culture has its amulets, and every culture has its medicine bags,” said Little Eagle as she pointed toward a an array of the bags, small fringed leather pouches that can be used to store the ashes of loved ones against the wearer’s chest, as close to the living as possible.
The beat issued from a flat skin-topped drum about a yard wide surrounded by six men and three boys, each holding a cattail-shaped mallet while their voices ranged now high, now low, through some 20 songs that accompanied costumed gourd dancers from the Silver State Gourd Society of Reno, Nevada.
Though the originals are Kiowa songs of greeting, farewell and remembrances of chiefs past, the drummers in Yountville vocalized wordlessly to let those of different tribes perform together, according to Tom Phillips, a Kiowa living in Manteca who served as master of ceremonies.
Amid the celebrating and remembrances, an organizer of the Yountville pow-wow emphasized its importance as a sign of Native American persistence after generations of repression and disenfranchisement. “The biggest purpose is to celebrate that we’re still here, that we’ve survived after the attempted genocides,” said Charlie Toledo, director of the Suscol council.
According to Toledo, the roots of the Napa Valley pow-wow and others like it come from the Lakota, who coined the word to describe end-of-winter gatherings of those who had survived the cold months to meet, trade and find marriage partners from other clans. Modern-day pow-wows began to be organized in California in the 1970s – often by members of tribes forcibly displaced from ancestral lands farther east – but Toledo called the Napa County gathering, which debuted in 1992, among the first since the 19th century to feature Northern California peoples.
The ties forged from the mingling of tribes remain as important today as generations ago, according to Toledo, a Towa native of New Mexico.
“Part of how we protected ourselves was to share our food, to share our culture,” she said. “… For us it’s a ceremony, and how we pray is to sing and dance and play the drum; laughter and talk is part of our ceremony. We share and we give away; we feed everyone that comes here.”