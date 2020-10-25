Power cut to hit more than 11,000 Napa County PG&E customers as high winds heighten fire risk

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced it is poised to pre-emptively shut off power to 11,134 customers across Napa County starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, with the outages expected to last through 10 p.m. Tuesday as high winds create an extreme wildfire risk across Northern California. The public safety power shutoff is expected to affect more than 466,000 customers and a million residents statewide.

The nation’s largest utility said it could black out customers in 38 counties — including most of the San Francisco Bay Area — as weather forecasts called for a return of bone-dry, gusty weather that carries the threat of downing or fouling power lines or other equipment that in recent years have been blamed for igniting massive and deadly blazes in central and Northern California.

The latest PSPS will be PG&E's fifth this year, following a shutdown that ran from Wednesday to Friday, and the largest by far.