A stretch of the Silverado Trail in Napa was closed late Thursday night after a vehicle crash involving a PG&E utility pole that cut off power to 2,400 customers in the area.
The wreck occurred at about 9:38 p.m. on the Silverado Trail and Sousa Lane, where a Ford F-350 pickup truck struck the power pole and its driver fled the scene, according to Sgt. Ryan Cole. Officers shut down Silverado from Sousa north to the five-way intersection at Third Street, police announced in a Nixle alert.
By midnight, power had been restored to all but 384 customers. The final nine customer had their electricity back by 7:45 a.m., utility spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.
No other details on the crash were immediately available.