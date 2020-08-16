Power knocked out to thousands during storms in Napa County, Bay Area amid heat wave

In the midst of triple-digit temperatures across the Bay Area, thunderstorms early Sunday morning knocked out power to thousands of households, including in the Napa Valley.
At least 1,408 customers of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. lost service starting at about 4 a.m. in Napa County, as a storm pattern bearing lighting, strong winds and brief bursts of rain passed through the North Bay, according to PG&E's online outage map.
Among the homes and businesses blacked out were about 443 in American Canyon, 394 in south Napa and the Coombsville area east of the city, and 571 in an Upvalley area spanning Oakville and Rutherford.
Electricity was not expected to be restored to many affected PG&E customers in Napa County until about 10 p.m., according to the utility's website. A call to a utility spokesperson was not immediately returned Sunday morning.
Other major outages in PG&E's service area include 15,000 customers in Sonoma County, 8,000 in Marin County, 6,000 in the San Lorenzo/Hayward area and 4,000 in the South Bay, along with a large number of smaller outages around the region.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has extended a red-flag warning for the North Bay and the rest of the Bay Area due to high temperatures heightening fire risk, especially in the event of a lightning strike. The warning will stay in force through 11 a.m. Monday.
More thunderstorms are expected to develop, and lightning strikes may trigger new fires due to the heat, Napa County's Office of Emergency Services said in an alert Sunday morning. A second burst of unstable weather was expected to arrive later Sunday and continue into Monday morning, with more gusty winds possible near thunderstorms.
After spiking to 106 degrees on Friday, temperatures at Napa County Airport reached 102 Saturday. A heat advisory will be in effect through 9 p.m. Sunday, with temperatures forecast to reach 99 in the afternoon, followed by 99 Monday and 101 Tuesday.
Lightning is given as the cause of vegetation fires in the North, South and East Bay areas, aided by wind gusts that the National Weather Service said have been as high as 66 mph in higher elevations.
Two grass fires of a half-acre or less broke out and were contained Sunday morning in rural Napa County: one at 5:07 a.m. near Niebaum Lane and Beerstecher Road, the other at 5:58 a.m. off Dry Creek Road northwest of Napa, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander.
An air quality advisory through Monday has been issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District due to the numerous wildfires caused by lightning overnight.
The air quality district said that while air quality conditions are expected to be moderate to good, the numerous fires around the Bay Area could cause the quality to deteriorate. Residents should avoid exposure if they smell smoke, the district said.
"If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow," the district said. "It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside."
Cal Fire said its crews have been dispatched to seven vegetation fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department said agencies around Sonoma County have been responding to reports of downed trees and power lines and other lightning-related incidents.
In Alameda County, Cal Fire was also working the Arroyo Fire in the area of 5200 Arroyo Road near Lake Del Valle in Livermore.
The Marin County Fire Department said it was responding to "numerous lightning strikes in the area of King Mountain and San Geronimo and throughout the county" and that power was out in several areas of the county.
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said it has dispatched all available units to a grass fire caused by dry lightning on Briones Valley Road in Brentwood.
The Santa Clara County Fire said downed power lines sparked a fire in an unincorporated area on Brush Road near state Highway 17 that started just before 3 a.m. and forced the evacuation of 20 residents. It was contained by 6 a.m. after burning a little more than an acre.
Watch Now: How do heat waves form?
Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.