Power knocked out to thousands during storms in Napa County, Bay Area amid heat wave

More thunderstorms are expected to develop, and lightning strikes may trigger new fires due to the heat, Napa County's Office of Emergency Services said in an alert Sunday morning. A second burst of unstable weather was expected to arrive later Sunday and continue into Monday morning, with more gusty winds possible near thunderstorms.

After spiking to 106 degrees on Friday, temperatures at Napa County Airport reached 102 Saturday. A heat advisory will be in effect through 9 p.m. Sunday, with temperatures forecast to reach 99 in the afternoon, followed by 99 Monday and 101 Tuesday.

Lightning is given as the cause of vegetation fires in the North, South and East Bay areas, aided by wind gusts that the National Weather Service said have been as high as 66 mph in higher elevations.

Two grass fires of a half-acre or less broke out and were contained Sunday morning in rural Napa County: one at 5:07 a.m. near Niebaum Lane and Beerstecher Road, the other at 5:58 a.m. off Dry Creek Road northwest of Napa, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Tyree Zander.

An air quality advisory through Monday has been issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District due to the numerous wildfires caused by lightning overnight.