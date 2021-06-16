Power out at Yountville Veterans Home amid spiking temperatures

Power went out to the Veterans Home campus in Yountville on Tuesday afternoon and residents say they are being told it could be out through Friday, even as temperatures were expected to spike into triple digits.

Multiple residents told the Register that power went out sometime before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Several of the larger buildings had backup generators but the dorm buildings did not. One employee, who asked not to be named, said the residential buildings have only emergency lighting.

CalVet, the state agency that runs the sprawling complex, said the problem was a power switch box on the grounds and confirmed that repairs could take until Friday.

“Good news is that all of the generators turned on immediately and the Home implemented power outage protocols, including setting up cooling stations and charging stations,” CalVet said in a written statement.

It said independent living rooms are without power, but nursing care residents have power via generators.