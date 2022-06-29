Power outage affects more than 2,000 PG&E customers northwest of Napa

An outage Wednesday morning left some 2,055 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers without electricity in the Napa area, according to the utility.

The blackout began at 8:15 a.m., affecting properties mostly along Dry Creek Road extending northwest from the city of Napa, PG&E’s online outage map indicated. Service was expected to resume around noon, according to the website.

The cause of the outage was not immediately available.