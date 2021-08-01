Power outage hits Yountville Veterans Home, 2,200 PG&E customers in northern Napa County

Two power failures struck Napa County Sunday morning, leaving more than 600 residents of the Yountville Veterans Home and 2,231 customers in rural Napa County without electricity for several hours, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Service had not yet been restored as of 1:30 p.m.

The first outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. and affected the Veterans Home campus west of the town of Yountville, PG&E’s online service map indicated. Later, at 9:34 a.m., power was lost in Angwin, Deer Park, Pope Valley, and part of St. Helena and Calistoga, utility spokesperson J.D. Guidi confirmed.

The causes of both outages remained under investigation Sunday afternoon, according to Guidi, who said no PG&E reports of equipment trouble had been linked to either incident.