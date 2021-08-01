 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Power outage hits Yountville Veterans Home, 2,200 PG&E customers in northern Napa County

Power outage hits Yountville Veterans Home, 2,200 PG&E customers in northern Napa County

{{featured_button_text}}
pg&e logo

A PG&E truck.

 Register file photo

Two power failures struck Napa County Sunday morning, leaving more than 600 residents of the Yountville Veterans Home and 2,231 customers in rural Napa County without electricity for several hours, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Service had not yet been restored as of 1:30 p.m.

The first outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. and affected the Veterans Home campus west of the town of Yountville, PG&E’s online service map indicated. Later, at 9:34 a.m., power was lost in Angwin, Deer Park, Pope Valley, and part of St. Helena and Calistoga, utility spokesperson J.D. Guidi confirmed.

The causes of both outages remained under investigation Sunday afternoon, according to Guidi, who said no PG&E reports of equipment trouble had been linked to either incident.

PG&E to Move, 10,000 Miles of Power Lines, Underground in Wildfire-Prone Areas. PG&E's intent is to prevent its electrical grid from sparking additional wildfires. PG&E's intent is to prevent its electrical grid from sparking additional wildfires. The utility company is currently under investigation for igniting the Dixie Fire, which has so far burned through 86,000 acres in California. . The project, announced on July 22, will focus on distribution lines in wildfire-prone locations of PG&E’s service area. The estimated cost to complete the entire undergrounding process is between $15 billion and $30 billion. PG&E previously resisted plans to bury power lines because of an estimated cost of $3 million per mile. . But newly-hired PG&E CEO Patricia Poppe has decided to focus on the value of human lives. It's too expensive not to do it. Lives are on the line, Patricia Poppe, via statement. The current process used to bury power lines is slow, with PG&E saying the most its completed in a single day is 1,250 feet. . PG&E chief operating officer Adam Wright says they expect to eventually be able to bury more than 1,000 miles of power lines a year.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News