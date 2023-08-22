Updated at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday — Hundreds of households and businesses in north Napa’s Linda Vista neighborhood lost power early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crash, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

The crash occurred on Redwood Road between Carol Drive and Dover Street, and a power pole and utility lines were toppled, Napa Police said in an Alert Napa County notice issued at 2:40 a.m. PG&E’s online outage map indicated service in the area was lost at 1:54 a.m.

The resulting outage cut off service to hundreds of PG&E customers along Redwood Road and Trancas Street up to Highway 29, as far north as Trower Avenue and as far south as West Pueblo Avenue, according to the utility’s service maps. An exact number of affected customers was not immediately available, but maps indicated a range between 500 and 4,999 customers.

As of 9:30 a.m., 316 customers in the area were expected to remain without power through about 8 p.m.

Redwood Road was closed in the area of the collision, Napa Police said in its alert. Limited access was restored later Tuesday but was “a moving target” as PG&E crews worked to repair the damage, according to police Lead Officer Sean Ulitin.

The outage cut off power to two public schools, Redwood Middle and Northwood Elementary, Ulitin said.

Classes went on Tuesday morning at both campuses, but with school staff monitoring temperatures in classrooms and surrounding spaces, the Napa Valley Unified School District said in letters sent to school parents. (Weather Underground reported a temperature of 82 degrees on Carol Drive, south of the Redwood school, shortly before 11 a.m.)

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that caused the blackout, according to Ulitin, who said a driver was arrested but had not been booked into jail as of 10:30 a.m.

