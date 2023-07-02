Thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers were without power Saturday in sections of Napa, Sonoma and Contra Costa counties, according to the utility's outage map, after a day of temperatures that ranged past 100 degrees in many places.

An area on the Sonoma-Napa county line near Calistoga went dark at 10:05 p.m. and was expected to be restored by 2:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the utility. The outage affected nearly all of Napa County's northernmost city, according to a Nixle alert issued by the county.

PG&E said on its website that other outages in the San Ramon area of Contra Costa County began about 8 p.m. before being resolved later Saturday night.

The outages came as the area was under a heat advisory from the National Weather Service.

Saturday's high temperature reached the lower 100s in both Calistoga and San Ramon, said Rick Canepa, a forecaster for the weather service.

The overnight lows for both areas dropped into the upper 60s or mid-70s by morning.

The heat advisory, covering interior mountains and valleys away from the coast, was to stay in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday, with daytime temperatures ranging from the low 90s to near 105, the weather service said.

