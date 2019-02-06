Try 1 month for 99¢

Separate power outages hit south Napa Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, affecting nearly 7,000 customers and knocking out power to the traffic lights at Highway 121/Old Sonoma Road.

The first outage, at 10:47 p.m., involved a toppled power pole on Imola Avenue near South Freeway Drive. 

Some 3,300 customers lost power, with all but 128 customers restored as of 9 a.m., Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokesperson, said. A vehicle struck the pole, she said. 

A crew was replacing the pole Wednesday morning, with all customers expected to have electricity by 3:30 p.m., Contreras said.

The second outage struck at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Franklin and Division streets, with 3,400 customers losing power when a line fell. By 9 a.m., 1,092 customers will still in the dark, Contreras said.

The incident appears to have been weather related, she said.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the signal at Highway 121/Old Sonoma Road went dark Wednesday morning, affecting the morning commute.

Some southbound traffic on Highway 29 was diverting off the freeway at Imola Avenue to avoid the congestion ahead.

