Power restored at Yountville Veterans Home after day-long outage

UPDATE: CalVet reports that power was restored shortly before 4 p.m.
Power went out to the Veterans Home campus in Yountville on Tuesday afternoon and was out about a day, even as temperatures were expected to spike into triple digits.
Multiple residents told the Register that power went out sometime before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Several of the larger buildings had backup generators but the dorm buildings did not. One employee, who asked not to be named, said the residential buildings had only emergency lighting.
CalVet, the state agency that runs the sprawling complex, said the problem was a power switch box on the grounds. After first saying repairs could take as long as three days, electricians were able to restore power shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Good news is that all of the generators turned on immediately and the Home implemented power outage protocols, including setting up cooling stations and charging stations,” CalVet said in a written statement as electricians worked on the problem.
It said independent living rooms were without power, but nursing care residents had power via generators.
It’s not clear whether any residents were evacuated, though several residents said they had heard of people leaving. The employee who spoke to the Register said he had heard of cases of residents being offered space at the veterans home in Fresno, but he said staff had heard little from the home’s management about the status of residents.
“The Home is actively working with independent living members to provide alternate areas for their accommodations,” CalVet wrote in its statement before power was restored.
Utility PG&E said there were no disruptions to their service to the campus, so any outage was internal. Spokesperson Deanna Contreras said the utility had, however, offered the services of two line workers to assist if needed.
The Veterans Home in Yountville is the nation’s largest, home to up to 1,000 veterans as old as World War II era. It was built in 1887 and has often been criticized in recent years as outdated in dilapidated. In 2016, the state’s oversight body known as the Little Hoover Commission reported that there were “critical infrastructure issues” that “pose a public safety risk to residents and others.”
Employees and residents have complained in the years since that little has been done to correct the issues in that report.
Editor's Note: This item has been modified to include the written comments from CalVet and to update when power was restored.
