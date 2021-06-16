Power restored at Yountville Veterans Home after day-long outage

UPDATE: CalVet reports that power was restored shortly before 4 p.m.

Power went out to the Veterans Home campus in Yountville on Tuesday afternoon and was out about a day, even as temperatures were expected to spike into triple digits.

Multiple residents told the Register that power went out sometime before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Several of the larger buildings had backup generators but the dorm buildings did not. One employee, who asked not to be named, said the residential buildings had only emergency lighting.

CalVet, the state agency that runs the sprawling complex, said the problem was a power switch box on the grounds. After first saying repairs could take as long as three days, electricians were able to restore power shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Good news is that all of the generators turned on immediately and the Home implemented power outage protocols, including setting up cooling stations and charging stations,” CalVet said in a written statement as electricians worked on the problem.

It said independent living rooms were without power, but nursing care residents had power via generators.