Power shutdowns will not affect Bay Area

With high offshore winds predicted over the next several days, PG&E says it is planning for possible power shutdowns to prevent wildfires - but not in Napa County or other parts of the Bay Area.
The shutdowns could affect about 6,100 customers in portions of Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa and Tulare counties, PG&E said.
"Due to recent rains, relatively high humidity levels and the lack of any Red Flag Warnings in the Bay Area and some other parts of PG&E’s service area, the company does not anticipate the need for a (Public Safety Power Shutdown) in any Bay Area counties during this weather event," the utility said Sunday night in a news release.
In an attempt to prevent wildfires, the utility is removing vegetation from around power lines. But it’s leaving downed trees on people’s property that are “little fire bombs waiting to ignite,” one expert says.