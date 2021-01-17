Power shutdowns will not affect Bay Area

With high offshore winds predicted over the next several days, PG&E says it is planning for possible power shutdowns to prevent wildfires - but not in Napa County or other parts of the Bay Area.

The shutdowns could affect about 6,100 customers in portions of Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa and Tulare counties, PG&E said.

"Due to recent rains, relatively high humidity levels and the lack of any Red Flag Warnings in the Bay Area and some other parts of PG&E’s service area, the company does not anticipate the need for a (Public Safety Power Shutdown) in any Bay Area counties during this weather event," the utility said Sunday night in a news release.

