Power shutoff warnings go out to more than 4,000 PG&E customers in Napa County

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. sent out notices late Monday to 2,032 Napa County customers, warning that their power may be turned off Wednesday evening due to expected gusty winds. Then, on Tuesday afternoon, the utility doubled the number to 4,316 customers.
The combination of strong wind gusts and bone-dry countryside will create an increased risk for damage to the electrical system that could ignite fires, the utility said in a news release.
Electricity is expected to remain off until Friday morning, when PG&E will inspect lines for damage before restoring power.
This is a smaller Public Safety Power Shutoff compared to last week when some 9,000 Napa County customers had power turned off as a safety measure. This week's shutoff will affect about 54,000 customers in 19 counties, PG&E said.
Affected areas in Napa County include Coombsville, Monticello Road, Soda Canyon, Chiles-Pope Valley and land around Calistoga. For a map of affected areas, go to https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/?type=forecasted
A Red Flag warning is currently in effect for higher elevations of Napa County through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Stronger off-shore winds from the north and east are expected Wednesday night through Friday morning, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph in the higher hills, the National Weather Service said.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Friday for the North Bay mountains, including Napa County's high elevations.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s during the day and into the 40s at night over the weekend in advance of a third off-shore wind event Sunday into next week, the Weather Service said.
