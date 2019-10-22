Napa County announced Tuesday morning that an estimated 2,000 fewer Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers could lose power this week.
The Napa County Office of Emergency Services said in a Nixle alert Tuesday morning that roughly 7,500 customers — an estimated 22,600 people — could lose power Wednesday.
Pacific Gas & Electric said the safety shutoff is currently set for 3 p.m. in Napa County.
On Monday, the utility said about 9,600 customers — an estimated 28,800 people — would lose power.
PG&E is weighing whether to shutoff power in an attempt to preempt wildfire during a period of windy, dry weather this week.
Homes that may be impacted are on the west side of the county, from Mt. Veeder to the northwest side of the City of Napa, plus in Calistoga, St. Helena, Angwin, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa and Circle Oaks.
Most of Napa and all of American Canyon are expected to be exempt from the shutoff.
Residents may check to see if they're in the potential shutoff zone at arcg.is/0eiq5j.