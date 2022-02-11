Preliminary crush report puts numbers to Napa County wine’s recovery following 2020 vintage

Napa County’s wine industry crushed just over 117,000 tons of grapes in 2021, according to a preliminary crush report from the California Department of Food and Agriculture, although the results are more nuanced than one would think.

An 18.5 percent increase from 2020’s crush at 99,307.9 tons, the results of the report indicate Napa County’s recovery from that disappointing, smoke-tainted vintage, although this assessment in itself isn’t very telling.

While Napa’s prices remained the highest in the state at an average price of $6,090.55 per ton, and the statewide tonnage increased only by 8.7 percent from the 2020 crush, officials say this isn’t necessarily due to changes in demand, but rather a rebalancing of the market.

“The preliminary report did not provide any surprises from our early estimates, [but] the price increases in a few regions, mostly Napa, was surprising to see that jump back up so fast,” said Todd Azevedo, broker for The Ciatti Company. “[It] just goes to show how bad the perception of the fires had on the 2020 vintage.”

The report reflected an increase of 32.5 percent in the average price per ton of Napa County grapes since 2020, but considering this was after the number fell over 20 percent following 2019, this is more of a sigh of relief than a cause for celebration.

“I don’t think the price increase has anything to do with the 2021 vintage, singularly,” said Azevedo. “It looks like more of a reflection on what happened in 2020 and 2019 … There are a lot of nuances that also have affected the prices and adjacent markets.”

Ciatti’s company-wide assessments warned those looking at the report that this statewide balance between supply and demand is the result of “lighter crops,” and “not increased demand.” At the Turrentine Brokerage, which also brokers bulk wine, the same convoluted-and-mild optimism is present.

“When you look at the change from 2019 to 2021, it's not that much of an increase from then,” said Steve Fredricks, president of Turrentine. “It is just recovering from where it was, and still so many of the grapes in Napa are winery-owned and they go from their own vineyard to their own winery … This is just the grapes that are from an independent grower to parties that don’t have any relation, [so] not everyone pays that average price for all of their tons.”

And while recovering is a good sign, whether or not it is happening fast enough is up for discussion.

“It is less than what was produced in 2018, which was a record crop,” said Fredricks. “So, it was less than what people projected, which is another reason why prices stayed strong … We were in an oversupply of Napa Cab at the price it was crushed in 2018 and ‘19.”

“The key for non-industry folks who drink wine is that there were no challenges when it came to the season in terms of the ripening, and it was a good season,” he said. “And although yields were down, the quality of the grapes that people brought in were fantastic.”

The most telling information for sellers-of-wine will come in the next year or so, though, according to Fredericks, in addition to assessments of cluster sizes for the upcoming 2022 vintage.

“It really has to do with how sales trends go forward in the next couple of quarters as more people are traveling, maybe wine lists are expanded again in restaurants, and people start buying more wine outside of retail,” he said. “How that recovers will pose an impact and whether there are any changes.”

