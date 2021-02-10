Preliminary grape crush report reveals Napa Valley production down almost 40%

The oversupply began to depress wine grape prices, and wineries even in the North Bay began to seek their exits from long-term grape growing contracts, which often included annual increases on the price to be paid per ton of grapes. (Industry members previously said those types of contracts were artificially inflating the price per ton paid in premium growing regions like Napa Valley.)

In 2020, the average price per ton of wine grapes in Napa County declined 21%, the report shows. It’s hard to say how much of the drop was prompted by contract attrition and how much could be attributed to renegotiations in the wake of concerns over smoke, Proctor said. Either way, one thing is clear: growers “took a hit” this year.

“The tough thing (about this harvest) from a grower point of view is that there were fewer tons per acre crushed, and the tons that were crushed were purchased for a lower price,” Proctor said, citing the wildfires as the cause for the trend. “Usually, you’d see lower tons and higher prices.”