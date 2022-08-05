Preliminary plan for Old Sonoma Road housing gets positive review from city of Napa planners

A preliminary plan to build 159 housing units along Old Sonoma Road at Napa County’s former Health and Human Services Agency campus received largely positive reviews from the city of Napa’s Planning Commission on Thursday.

The plan — which isn’t yet being officially reviewed by the city’s planning division — would retain three historic Mission-style buildings from an old Napa County infirmary, most redwood trees and the crescent-shaped driveway that runs along Old Sonoma Road, and remove all other buildings for new development. It would seek to add a variety of new two-, three- and four-story buildings to house condominium and townhouse units, as well as eight new single-family homes along the eastern border of the site.

The central historic building would be transitioned into a retail commercial space with a café, day care center, art studio and community room, according to the preliminary plan. Much of the parking for residents would be located under and within the proposed buildings, or along the crescent driveway. And long-term bike parking would be located in a bike garage.

Heritage Housing Partners, chosen as development manager for the site by owner Napa Community Real Estate Fund LP, is planning for at least 15% of the units to be affordable to low-income people to meet affordable housing standards. Depending on the availability of government subsidies, 15% more of the units may be designated for moderate-income and 17% for workforce-income, with at least 53% of the units remaining market rate housing.

Charles Loveman, executive director of Heritage, said at the meeting that they’ve worked with city of Napa to secure funding for 16 moderate-income units, and they hope to find funding at least eight more moderate-income units. Heritage is talking with the city, county and state to try and secure funding for the additional hoped-for affordable units, he said.

Napa County’s Health and Human Service Agency moved from the 8.9-acre site to the county’s South Campus back in 2016, and the county first attempted to sell the site in 2019. After several failed attempts, the county finalized a $7.5 million sale to Napa Community Real Estate Fund LP in November last year.

Heritage Housing Partners was seeking the commission’s feedback on the plans, senior planner Michael Allen said, but formal review and approval would need to come in the future, when the plans are more fleshed out and are being officially reviewed by the city following an update to its General Plan.

“Typically when we see a preliminary review, it’s usually associated with an actual formal application that the planning division is reviewing,” Allen said at the meeting. “However, this site is still not rezoned for the potential future development; we’re waiting for the General Plan.”

Four public commenters at the meeting expressed support for the project. Others expressed support via emailed comments.

Nonprofit Nimbus Arts expressed support for the project in a statement emailed to the commission, noting that the organization is in discussions with Napa Community Real Estate Fund to collaborate on reusing one of the historic buildings.

“We believe that adding a Nimbus Arts presence in this location in the historic infirmary building will allow us to expand our outreach to the community and provide impactful benefits to people of all ages and backgrounds through the shared language of art,” the statement reads.

Bill Chadwick, a former planning commissioner and resident of the area near where the project would go, was one supporter who spoke at the meeting. He said that as a long-time advocate of housing that’s affordable — and a member of the Napa County Housing Commission — he absolutely supported the plan.

“Every day I look out my living room window and see this campus,” Chadwick said to the commission. “I’m looking very forward to this project coming back to you.”

The commissioners also said they supported the project and provided some feedback to the plan.

Planning commissioner Bob Massaro said the project will likely require roughly 800 to 950 solar panels — as mandated by California State Law — and said it would be good for the developer to bring back plans showing where they would go.

“It’s possible you don’t have enough room on the roofs, therefore you’re going to have to put up a grade or on some structure, which would affect the site plan,” Massaro said.

Massaro also said that, owing to the current drought, the developer should take a look at installing a recycled water system.

Commissioners also suggested the developer figure out a potential public art project for the plan. Four commissioners — Paul Kelley, Beverly Shotwell, Gordon Huether and Massaro — said they didn’t like the modernist aesthetic design of the 37-unit “Redwood Building” that would go next to Walnut Street.

But despite some criticisms, the commissioners all said they liked the preliminary plan.

“Overall, I think the commission and everybody in the room, the community at large, is so excited about this project, and we’re really looking forward to seeing it come back,” Kelley said.