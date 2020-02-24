Premiere Napa Valley raises $3.9 million

Bids at Premiere Napa Valley this Saturday raised more than $3.9 million, according to a press release from the Napa Valley Vintners.
The group holds the annual event in support of their work to “promote, protect and enhance the Napa Valley,” according to NVV.
This year’s auction featured 201 lots, bidding on which lasted almost four hours. The night’s highest bid was placed on a five-case (60 bottle) lot of 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon from Rudd Estate, a whopping $2,000 per bottle. The bid, from Swedish buyer Gregor Greber, was said to be a tribute to Leslie Rudd, a storied vintner and entrepreneur for whom Rudd Estate was a central focus of his sprawling portfolio of investments in Napa Valley. Rudd died in the spring of 2018.
A 20-case (240 bottle) lot of red wine from Darioush received the second-highest bid of the night at $115,000. Also notable was a five-case lot of Cabernet Sauvignon from Shafer Vineyards, which, at $85,000, was seen as a tribute to John Shafer, a philanthropist, vintner and a central figure of Napa’s wine industry who died last March at the age of 94.
Premiere Napa Valley in past years has raised as much as $6 million through the course of a single auction, as it did in 2015, when it set its fundraising record. The invitation-only event regularly draws prestigious winemakers, wine critics and wine buyers, some of whom come from overseas to attend.
