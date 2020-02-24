Premiere Napa Valley raises $3.9 million

Bids at Premiere Napa Valley this Saturday raised more than $3.9 million, according to a press release from the Napa Valley Vintners (NVV).

The group holds the annual event in support of their work to “promote, protect and enhance the Napa Valley,” according to NVV.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s auction featured 201 lots, bidding on which lasted almost four hours. The night’s highest bid was placed on a five-case (60 bottle) lot of 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon from Rudd Estate, a whopping $2,000 per bottle. The bid, from Swedish buyer Gregor Greber, was said to be a tribute to Leslie Rudd, a storied vintner and entrepreneur for whom Rudd Estate was a central focus of his sprawling portfolio of investments in Napa Valley. Rudd died in the spring of 2018.