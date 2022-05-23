Preparations for BottleRock festival hit homestretch in downtown Napa

Napa’s latest edition of BottleRock is taking shape on the grounds, and in its surrounding neighborhood.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Construction of stages, seating and other fixtures at the annual music festival was entering its final stages on Monday, four days before tens of thousands of fans are set to flood the Napa Valley Expo to cheer on dozens of acts as renowned as Metallica and and homegrown as the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

On streets surrounding the fairground, A-frame signs have appeared marking off special no-parking zones that will take effect when BottleRock opens Friday and continue until the festival’s conclusion Sunday night.

The ninth edition of BottleRock is returning to the festival’s normal schedule in the last weekend of May. Festival producer Latitude 38 entertainment canceled the event in 2020 early in the coronavirus pandemic, then delayed the 2021 festival to early September after California relaxed its attendance limits on spectator events that June.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.