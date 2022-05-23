Preparations for BottleRock festival hit homestretch in downtown Napa

Workers on Monday transported equipment into the Napa Valley Expo as final preparations continued for the ninth BottleRock music festival in downtown Napa. The three-day extravaganza opens at noon Friday and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday.
Howard Yune, Register
Carts loaded with flooring and other equipment were among the shipments arriving at the Napa Valley Expo Monday morning, four days before the opening of the BottleRock music festival. The three-day event, which draws about 120,000 spectators annually, is returning to its traditional late-May schedule, following its cancellation in 2020 and the postponement of the 2021 BottleRock to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Construction of stages, seating and other fixtures at the annual music festival was entering its final stages on Monday, four days before tens of thousands of fans are set to flood the Napa Valley Expo to cheer on dozens of acts as renowned as Metallica and and homegrown as the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.
On streets surrounding the fairground, A-frame signs have appeared marking off special no-parking zones that will take effect when BottleRock opens Friday and continue until the festival’s conclusion Sunday night.
The ninth edition of BottleRock is returning to the festival’s normal schedule in the last weekend of May. Festival producer Latitude 38 entertainment canceled the event in 2020 early in the coronavirus pandemic, then delayed the 2021 festival to early September after California relaxed its attendance limits on spectator events that June.
Photos: BottleRock Napa Valley 2021, Day 3
Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.
