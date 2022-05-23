 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Preparations for BottleRock festival hit homestretch in downtown Napa

  • Updated
  • 0

Napa’s latest edition of BottleRock is taking shape on the grounds, and in its surrounding neighborhood.

Construction of stages, seating and other fixtures at the annual music festival was entering its final stages on Monday, four days before tens of thousands of fans are set to flood the Napa Valley Expo to cheer on dozens of acts as renowned as Metallica and and homegrown as the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

On streets surrounding the fairground, A-frame signs have appeared marking off special no-parking zones that will take effect when BottleRock opens Friday and continue until the festival’s conclusion Sunday night.

The ninth edition of BottleRock is returning to the festival’s normal schedule in the last weekend of May. Festival producer Latitude 38 entertainment canceled the event in 2020 early in the coronavirus pandemic, then delayed the 2021 festival to early September after California relaxed its attendance limits on spectator events that June.

Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week

Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.

Napa Humane receives CDFA grant for spay-neuter program
Local News
featured

Napa Humane receives CDFA grant for spay-neuter program

  • Sam Jones
  • Updated
  • 0

Enough to subsidize around 420 “feline fix” procedures, this funding was raised through statewide sales of the pet-themed license plate design and will go directly to the local spay-neuter clinic.

Tracy, Wong are Napa County bike commute champs
Eagle
alert featured

Tracy, Wong are Napa County bike commute champs

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Terry Tracy and Tammy Wong use their bikes around Napa County to make short errands. Bike to Wherever Days wants more people to join them.

City of Napa moves to clear built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park
Local News
alert featured top story

City of Napa moves to clear built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

The city of Napa began removing built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park last week, in an effort to remove fire and safety hazards from the area, according to the city. 

Restaurant owners ask Napa City Council to allow tents for permanent parklet program
Local News
alert top story

Restaurant owners ask Napa City Council to allow tents for permanent parklet program

  • Edward Booth
  • Updated
  • 0

The city of Napa is in the process of figuring out a permanent parklet program. Restaurant owners on Tuesday asked the city to allow tents or more permeant coverings to allow for more outdoor dining. 

Napa County's population continues to shrink
Local News
alert featured

Napa County's population continues to shrink

  • Barry Eberling
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa County saw its population fall 1% in 2021, according to the state.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

BottleRock's Culinary Stage line-up

BottleRock's Culinary Stage line-up

BottleRock has announced the line-up of musicians and celebrities who will appear on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage during the 2022 festival May 27.-29.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ford issues recall of 39,000 SUVs due to instances of fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News