Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A controlled burn supervised by multiple agencies was planned to occur along Highway 128, from Pleasant Valley Road to Canyon Creek Resort in Yolo County, Cal Fire officials announced. The burn started Monday and is scheduled to run through Wednesday.

The burn is being led by Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit in cooperation with fire departments from Yolo and Solano counties.

Plans include burning of about 80 acres, starting at 9 a.m. daily and concluding by 5 p.m., or earlier depending on the conditions. Fire engines will patrol the area continuously throughout the day and into the evening, the release stated.

Travelers on Highway 128 should prepare for single-lane traffic due to the burn, and fire officials said the smoke from the burn will be observable in the junction between Yolo and Solano counties.

Over the past eight years, this region has experienced six major fires. The point of the burn, officials said, is establish an annual fuel break that could inhibit fires starting on Highway 128 from spreading into the difficult-to-access northern terrain.

The finished line will span around 6 miles, with a variable width of 10 to 150 feet. This project leverages existing ranch roads and includes construction by Cal Fire teams, ensuring minimal environmental impact. This control line enables firefighters to clear the northern side of the highway of potential fire fuel.

These controlled vegetation management projects require strict planning and adherence to standards related to ecological benefit, weather conditions, smoke management and fire safety. Trained wildland firefighters will conduct the burn while monitoring these standards, fire behavior, and predetermined fire control lines. Officials said the operation will meet all stipulations of the Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District, which can be reached at 530-757-3660.