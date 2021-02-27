 Skip to main content
Prescribed burn rescheduled for Tuesday at Pacific Union College forest

Prescribed burn rescheduled for Tuesday at Pacific Union College forest

PUC forest

A pair of hikers explore one of the trails at Pacific Union College's forest in Angwin in 2019.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

A 13-acre prescribed burn scheduled for the Pacific Union College forest at Angwin on Sunday has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 2, when weather conditions will be more ideal.

PUC is doing the burn with support from Audubon Canyon Ranch's Fire Forward, Good Fire Alliance community members, Prometheus Fire Consulting and Firestorm Wildland Suppression Inc.

The burn has met strict guidelines and will be done by trained personnel. It required a permit from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the press release said.

The forest has an overabundance of ground-level vegetation, primarily tanoak and Douglas fir. Forest thinning followed by a prescribed burn will help the forest ecosystem and make it more fire-resistant, a PUC press release said.

For more information, contact PUC forest management at 965-7635.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

