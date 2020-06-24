Pride is Protest march set for Sunday in downtown Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rainbow Action Network and the People’s Collective for Change Pride will host a protest march on Sunday, June 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Napa City Hall.

The “Pride is a Protest” event will be a rally and march in honor LGBTQ freedom fighters, to stand in solidarity with black, brown and Indigenous people, and to demonstrate that LGBTQ people and their allies are committed to the fight for racial and social justice.

Organizers encourage everyone to wear masks and respect physical distance. It’s meant to be a family friendly event to share the power of activism and the meaning of allyship and anti-racism with children.

Rainbow Action Network (RAN) is a collaboration of local LGBTQ individuals and allies that aims to make Napa Valley a welcoming and supportive place for LGBTQ community members and visitors – particularly LGBTQ families and young children – by advocating for community and organization-level change.