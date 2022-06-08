Primary election turnout might have been historically low

Voting for the June 7 primary election is over, and turnout for the election is veering near historic lows, according to early reports.

The first batch of Napa County results trickled out Tuesday night, and those results will continue to be updated over the coming days and weeks, to the end of June. But, owing to the number of ballots already counted in the initial count, it’s unlikely the first results will change once the ballots are fully counted.

Current Napa County results include 14,658 ballots, 14,141 of which represent voters who either opted to vote by mailing in their ballots or dropping them off at a drop box or vote center through Sunday. Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said the first report contains an estimated 45% to 50% of all Napa votes in a news release Tuesday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Given those numbers, Napa’s currently at a 17% turnout of the 84,146 ballots mailed out to registered voters. That means Napa could fall below the 39.55% turnout it reached during the historically low statewide turnout primary election in June 2014.

“My news release contained the low turnout record of June 2014 with 25.17% statewide and 39.55% for Napa County,” Tuteur wrote in an email. “We are on target to drop below that. The state will be at least 12 to 14% below us because Napa’s citizenry is engaged and active.”

California is currently reporting a 16% turnout statewide. Political Data Inc. is counting a 19% turnout and the company is predicting a roughly 30% turnout statewide, according to reporting from the Sacramento Bee.

The state’s primary elections generally see fewer voters than general elections — where final decisions are more often made — though the turnout this year will compare with a roughly 48% turnout in 2020 and a 38% turnout in 2018.

Election results will be updated on Friday, in the late afternoon, and early next week, until 95% of all ballots received have been counted, according to the county's news release.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.