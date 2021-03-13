Privacy group sues Napa County over hot air balloon launch increase

Napa County’s battle over the balloons is moving to Napa County Superior Court.

Balloons Above the Valley had permission to launch up to eight hot air balloons daily on 50 days annually from 2 acres between Yountville and the city of Napa. The county Board of Supervisors on Jan. 26 upped this to 225 days annually.

A group called the Neighbors Against Privacy Abuse Coalition, or N.A.P.A., on March 4 filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the increase. Balloons Above the Valley owner Bob Barbarick on Friday called the suit "frivolous."

The N.A.P.A. lawsuit said the launch increase will allow thousands of more balloon passengers to fly low over homes. It called this “the unlawful invasion of privacy rights” of the group’s members — whom it doesn't name — and all county citizens.

It can reasonably be foreseen that many of the four-ton balloons will land on home sites, schoolyards, farms, vineyards and other places where they might damage private property, the lawsuit said.

N.A.P.A. is asking the court to require the county to set aside its approval of the launch increase and prepare an environmental impact report to address such issues.