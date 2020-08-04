Private elementary schools in Napa County told to begin school year online

“I think this has changed so much, so rapidly, that it was always in the back of my mind that this could happen,” Brazil said, adding that the school has continued to prioritize the health and safety of its faculty, staff and students. “But because many of us were waiting to receive instructions (for the waiver application process, (this announcement) was a shock.”

Seventy percent of Blue Oak School’s parents said they preferred an in-person start to the school year, according to Schwartz. The most popular option on a recently conducted survey was to return five days a week for full days, he said.

At St. John’s Lutheran in Napa, parents said they felt similarly: 82% said they supported some sort of in-person return to school, whether full- or part-time, according to Principal Christy Wood.

Blue Oak School’s enrollment has not been hurt by the looming possibility of distance learning, according to Schwartz. It is a concern, though, as is the general state of Napa Valley’s economy: many of the parents of Blue Oak students work in the wine or hospitality industries, which are still hurting. Fifty percent of the student body receives financial aid, Schwartz said, and the school was continuing to fundraise for families under financial stress.