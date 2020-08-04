Private elementary schools in Napa County told to begin school year online

Napa County’s private elementary schools will not be permitted to apply for reopening waivers and must begin their school years online, according to communications between the schools and county public health officials.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in mid-July that school districts in counties on the state’s County Monitoring List would not be permitted to reopen until their counties had been removed from the watch list for 14 days. Exceptions would be considered only for elementary schools - for students grades kindergarten through sixth, specifically – that could try to apply for reopening waivers.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) on Monday released guidelines for granting or denying waivers, a process it emphasized would be left up to local health officers. Guidelines given by the CDPH note counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents “should not be considered” for reopenings; Napa County currently has 578 active cases, according to county data, or 415 cases per 100,000 residents.
This latest development did not affect the Napa Valley Unified School District, which announced in July it would plan to implement distance learning at all of its schools for as long as five months.
In a Saturday email obtained by the Register, County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio wrote to principals of interested private elementary schools that the county hoped to set a goal of “conditionally approving waivers for a start of school after Labor Day,” dashing the hopes of some school officials who had hoped to be able to reopen in person in August for the new school year. The Labor Day timeline would be dependent on cases decreasing, Relucio noted in her message.
“We have … seen several exposures related to school workplaces and sports conditioning practice and schools are not even open yet,” Relucio wrote, citing the “trajectory of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations” over the last week as a point of concern.
In an interview, Relucio cited Napa's case count as a primary point of concern; the county has struggled to contain the virus in other congregate settings. And while school-aged children are thought to be less vulnerable to the virus than adults, “children don’t live alone” and many live with adults who are themselves vulnerable, she said.
“Opening one more sector in the midst of a vertical trajectory doesn’t make sense,” Relucio added. “We are already at the point where reopening would not be under advisement by the California Department of Public Health.”
The county is dealing with delays in receiving test results from regional labs, reducing its ability to contain the spread of the virus and adding to the complexity of reopening schools, Relucio said. The virus in Napa County is expected to peak in mid-August, she wrote in her email – right around the time schools would reopen.
Napa County reported nine residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Asked about the number – which had dropped from 13 last Friday – Relucio noted that hospitalization data reported by the county is “not real time,” meaning actual numbers could lag by a few days. Of more concern to Relucio was the speed at which the virus had begun to spread in the community, she said.
The Blue Oak School, a K-8 school in downtown Napa, announced Tuesday morning it would begin its school year online. Principal Dan Schwartz said he’d been hopeful the waiver would allow for an in-person reopening, but wasn’t surprised by the county’s decision to delay the application process: numbers in Napa County have “clearly been climbing.”
“I am hopeful that we’ll be able to apply for a waiver sometime in the early fall once Napa’s numbers begin to drop,” Schwartz said. “We’re not giving up – we’re just accepting that in order to keep everyone safe and healthy, which, of course, is our priority, we need to delay this process.”
In her message to principals, Relucio wrote that the decision had been a “painful” one that would weigh “very heavily” upon her, and acknowledged the importance of in-person education especially for elementary-aged students. Private schools face an additional obstacle in that they are “dependent on tuition for survival,” she continued in the email.
St. Apollinaris Catholic School Principal Olivia Brazil said her school has already spent thousands of dollars modifying and preparing its classrooms for an in-person return. The school was preparing to meet with the parents of each child one on one to assess each students’ situation as it pertained to distance learning, she said.
St. Apollinaris is also in the process of applying for a childcare license that would enable it to provide “emergency childcare” for the children of essential workers, according to Brazil, who voiced concern over the adverse impact of distance learning on the school’s enrollment.
“I think this has changed so much, so rapidly, that it was always in the back of my mind that this could happen,” Brazil said, adding that the school has continued to prioritize the health and safety of its faculty, staff and students. “But because many of us were waiting to receive instructions (for the waiver application process, (this announcement) was a shock.”
Seventy percent of Blue Oak School’s parents said they preferred an in-person start to the school year, according to Schwartz. The most popular option on a recently conducted survey was to return five days a week for full days, he said.
At St. John’s Lutheran in Napa, parents said they felt similarly: 82% said they supported some sort of in-person return to school, whether full- or part-time, according to Principal Christy Wood.
Blue Oak School’s enrollment has not been hurt by the looming possibility of distance learning, according to Schwartz. It is a concern, though, as is the general state of Napa Valley’s economy: many of the parents of Blue Oak students work in the wine or hospitality industries, which are still hurting. Fifty percent of the student body receives financial aid, Schwartz said, and the school was continuing to fundraise for families under financial stress.
Regardless of when or if the county’s private schools are granted a waiver to reopen, Schwartz knows the possibility of distance learning will loom large until there is a vaccine. Any classes exposed to the virus would need to quarantine for 14 days, he explained, hypothetically relegating at least a portion of the school’s students back to virtual class even if the rest can continue to attend in person.
Blue Oak has created a distance learning task force to develop its online curriculum, he added, praising Relucio for her transparency and communication with schools.
“She has made it clear she wants to work in partnership with the schools,” he said of Relucio, adding that the school feels its voice has been heard by the county. “We may be disappointed, but we understand where she is coming from, and we trust her decision.”
