Private employers have qualified right to mandate employee COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit upheld the trial court's summary dismissal of the employee's religious discrimination claim. The court held that the offer of an alternative position satisfied the city's duty to accommodate the employee's religious objection to vaccination. The court did not consider whether the second option was also a reasonable accommodation. The court also did not consider whether the employee's request for a religious exemption imposed an undue hardship on the department.

Allowing employees who refuse to be vaccinated to perform their duties in the workplace unconditionally may indeed cause a California employer undue hardship by exposing the employer's other employees and its customers and vendors to risk of infection from the unvaccinated employees and violating the employer's duty to furnish a safe workplace. That would be especially true if public health officials mandated vaccination, as they have mandated other conditions on workplace operations during the pandemic.

In a "60 Minutes" interview earlier this month, Gen. Perna of Operation Warp Speed was asked what his worst nightmare was. He responded: "We get vaccines to the American people, and they don't take them. Shame on us."