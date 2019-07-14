On the day a nationwide immigration crackdown was scheduled to begin, supporters of the Napa Valley’s immigrant community gathered to proclaim their solidarity with signs and banners.
More than a dozen people assembled Sunday afternoon for the Love Your Neighbor gathering at downtown Napa’s Veterans Memorial Park, where participants produced hand-drawn placards and displays upholding immigrants’ rights in English and Spanish. Passers-by on Main Street encountered messages such as “All are welcome! One world, one race,” on a colorful banner created by the family of American Canyon resident Christina Merzona and unfurled at the park entrance.
Organizers began promoting the community event on social media in response to a series of raids announced by the federal Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which were to begin Sunday and continue into midweek. The enforcement action targeted some 2,000 people in 10 major cities who are living in the U.S. illegally and have final deportation orders.
“We wanted to support the idea of power instead of panic, and let people know who they can contact if they need help,” said Debbie Alter-Starr, a Napa County Hispanic Network board member who co-organized Love Your Neighbor. Participants handed out informational cards to be passed to residents informing them of their rights when sought by immigration agents, as well as contacts for the North Bay Rapid Response Network, which offers legal and other assistance to families caught up in ICE raids.
Love Your Neighbor is scheduled to continue at Veterans Memorial Park from Monday through Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.