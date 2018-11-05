People who have let their vote-by-mail ballots languish can still take part in the Tuesday Nov. 6 election as long as they meet the 8 p.m. Election Day deadline.
They can still choose city council members in Napa, American Canyon, Calistoga or St. Helena, depending where they live. They might be in a district with a Napa Valley College seat up for grabs. They can vote on hiking the local transient occupancy tax to raise money for affordable housing.
Even on Election Day, they can still return their ballot by mail, given the postmark will meet the deadline. The ballot just has to reach the county Election Division by the end of Friday.
Are people choosing this option, taking a chance that slow mail delivery will squelch their ballot?
“I don’t think so,” county Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said. “We very seldom have late ballots come in with this new three-day window.”
Those who harbor doubts can return their ballots to one of many drop boxes or at vote centers.
Then, when the voting if finished, it’s time for the results.
The first batch of results is scheduled to be posted on the county website — https://bit.ly/2JbijBV — at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday. Tuteur said at least 16,000 ballots will have been counted. The first count in last June’s election had about 40 percent of the eventual results.
Another release will come from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, but Tuteur expects only 20 or fewer additional ballots being added from vote centers.
The real second release is scheduled for Friday Nov. 9. More results are to be available on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, with Tuteur expecting 90 percent to 95 percent of the vote to have then been counted.
A close race with a separation of a few votes wouldn’t be settled until certification during the week of Nov. 26, Tuteur said.
Among the state races is the contest for governor between Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and John Cox, a Republican. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is being challenged by Kevin de Leon, also a Democrat. Locally, incumbent Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, is being challenged by Anthony Mills, who has no party preference, and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, is opposed by Brandon Nelson, a Libertarian, for the 4th District Assembly seat.
The Napa Valley Unified School District has four uncontested seats on the ballot. Various other school districts have seats on the ballot, most of them uncontested.
Depending on where you live in Napa County, there are races for the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees.
Among the 11 state propositions is Proposition 6 to repeal state fuel tax increases and vehicle taxes that go to street maintenance and transportation projects.