Professional Napan yo-yoer spins his way into Netflix series

“’We Are the Champions’ celebrates weirdness, finds beauty in idiosyncrasies, and demonstrates what it really takes to rise to the top — heart,” Wilson said. “As a self-proclaimed expert on the unconventional, I’m excited to introduce viewers to these small-world competitors with big-world dreams because, in this time, we could all use a hero — be it a dancing dog or the world yo-yo champion.”

That’s where Cooper comes in.

Approached to be in the series, which was filmed in the summer of 2019, Cooper said at first he wasn’t sure.

There have been other documentaries made about the yo-yo community “but none have been able to get as genuine a picture as I would have liked,” he said. “I felt a little weird about that.”

But after hearing it would become a Netflix show, Cooper quickly agreed.

The pre-COVID-19 yo-yo documentary follows Cooper and two other yo-yo players as they prepare to compete in the 2019 world yo-yo championships in Cleveland.

The production team came to Napa over the Fourth of July weekend and filmed Cooper around town, with his yo-yo, natch, at different landmarks and at home.