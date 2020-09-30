Progress made in corralling Glass Fire; 52 Napa County homes destroyed

The Glass Fire expanded by only several hundred acres Tuesday night in Napa County, with weather conditions Wednesday promising more progress in containing a wildfire that has burned 48,440 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Cal Fire reported that 52 homes have been destroyed in Napa County, and 28 more in Sonoma County. A handful of Napa County wineries have been destroyed, but there has not be a full accounting.

The Glass Fire grew by less than 200 acres in Napa County overnight, with evacuation orders remaining in effect over a broad swath of the Upvalley, including all of Calistoga and the communities of Deer Park and Angwin, Janet Upton, Napa County's public information officer, said Wednesday morning.

Evacuation orders or warnings have been issued for 4,922 homes, affecting 12,454 people in Napa County, Upton said.

With less smoke over the valley today, Cal Fire is expecting to make better use of its helicopters and air tankers to fight the Glass Fire, which erupted early Sunday morning outside Deer Park, the agency reported.