Progress made in corralling Glass Fire; 52 Napa County homes destroyed

The Glass Fire expanded by only several hundred acres Tuesday night in Napa County, with weather conditions Wednesday promising more progress in containing a wildfire that has burned 48,440 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties.
Cal Fire reported that 52 homes have been destroyed in Napa County, and 28 more in Sonoma County. A handful of Napa County wineries have been destroyed, but there has not be a full accounting.
The Glass Fire grew by less than 200 acres in Napa County overnight, with evacuation orders remaining in effect over a broad swath of the Upvalley, including all of Calistoga and the communities of Deer Park and Angwin, Janet Upton, Napa County's public information officer, said Wednesday morning.
Evacuation orders or warnings have been issued for 4,922 homes, affecting 12,454 people in Napa County, Upton said.
With less smoke over the valley today, Cal Fire is expecting to make better use of its helicopters and air tankers to fight the Glass Fire, which erupted early Sunday morning outside Deer Park, the agency reported.
Thick smoke limited the use of air resources on Tuesday, when flames were active on the hillsides east of Calistoga and also burning near Bothe Napa Valley State Park and near Angwin. The fire was 2% contained as of Wednesday morning.
The Glass Fire broke out during a Red Flag warning when high winds, low humidity and hot conditions raised the fire threat.
Critical fire weather is expected to develop over the Napa area over the next day, the National Weather Service said. Another Red Flag warning is possible on Thursday when the temperature is expected to soar over 100 degrees in Napa County, and breezes pick up from the northwest, the Weather Service said Wednesday morning.
The force fighting the Glass Fire has grown to 2,099 people, with 261 engines, 16 helicopters, 71 bulldozers and 31 water tenders, Cal Fire said.
There are 22,553 structures threatened in the two counties. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.
The cause of the Glass Fire remains under investigation.
Watch Now: A journey upvalley during the Glass Fire
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
