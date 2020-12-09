Project to relieve congestion at Highways 29/221 could go to bid next year

The original idea was to install a traffic signal there. But transitioning from the nearest Soscol Junction roundabout to a traffic signal would be challenging from engineering and safety standpoints, as well as for the motorist experience, a county report said.

Soscol Junction and the Devlin/Soscol Ferry roundabout could be separate projects built at the same time to take advantage of economies-of-scale. The Devlin/Soscol Ferry roundabout would cost an estimated $2 million.

If all this comes to fruition, Highway 221 traffic heading to Devlin Road will go through three roundabouts — the two in Soscol Junction and the one at Devlin/Soscol roads.

Miller said she thinks the traveling public will accept this triple roundabout configuration. She based this on what she sees as a positive public reaction to the recently completed three-roundabouts project in the city of Napa near First Street and Highway 29.

The question is whether Napa County wants to spend $2 million on the proposed Devlin/Soscol Ferry roundabout at a time its budget is suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Supervisors will decide on Dec. 15.

But, no matter what happens with the $2 million Devlin/Soscol Ferry roundabout, the $64 million Soscol Junction project should remain on track.