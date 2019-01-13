Downtown Napa will once again become an open-air gallery during the city's second Lighted Art Festival, which opens Saturday and continues nig…

If you go

Napa Lighted Art Festival

Nightly through Sunday, Jan. 20; 6 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday

Exhibits include:

- The Language of Love, Birgit Zander and Daniel Bandke: First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St.

- Sound Bank, David Sullivan: Napa Square, 1455 School St.

- The Anti-Spectacle, Brian Bush: First Street Napa, 1300 First St.

- The Mansion, technical lighting by Creative Lighting: 1005 Jefferson St.

- Horizon, Ross Ashton and Karen Monid: Goodman Library, 1219 First St.

- Beyond Imagination, students from New Technology High School: Native Sons of the Golden West, 937 Coombs St.

- Kinote, mammasONica: Blue Note Napa (Napa Valley Opera House), 1030 Main St.

- Rabbit Hole, Jeffery Yip: Vintners’ Collective, 1245 Main St.

- Triton Genos, Hyperbinary studio: Napa’s Riverfront, 700 Main St.

- Aquarium, Marpi: Napa River Inn (Historic Napa Mill), 500 Main St.

- Beyond the Walls (seven existing murals along the Napa Valley Vine Trail): 800 Vallejo St.

- Night Bloom, Napa Valley Balloons Inc.: Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St. (Saturday and Sunday only, 7 to 8 p.m.)

- Museum of the Moon, Luke Jerram: CIA at Copia amphitheater, 500 First St.

- Find Me Somebody to Love, Deanna Marsh: CIA at Copia building, 500 First St.

- Constellation, Christopher Schardt: Vista Collina Resort - The Village, 850 Bordeaux Way (shuttle bus available from downtown Napa)

Napa Lantern Parade

Friday, 6:30 p.m.; starts at Veterans Memorial Park

For an interactive map of Napa Lighted Art Festival locations, symposia and more information on featured artists, visit donapa.com/lights

For information on the Lantern Parade, visit cityofnapa.org/lanternparade