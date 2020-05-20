Prolific burglar and thief arrested for multiple home burglaries, car thefts and other crimes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Napa police say they and sheriff’s deputies arrested a prolific burglar in the early hours of Wednesday after receiving a report of a man attempting to break into a home in west Napa.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, a 64-year-old woman called 9-1-1 to report a man breaking into her home on Flora Street, the department reported in a news release. She was home with her husband and mother.

Officers arrived a short time later and spoke with the resident and reviewed surveillance camera footage. They learned that a man had broken into a car in the driveway and used a house key he found inside to open the front door.

The woman confronted the man, who grabbed what items he could and fled.

Officers attempted to locate the man, including using a K-9 unit, but were unable to find him.

More than an hour later, a sheriff’s deputy near Linda Vista Avenue and Culpepper Street spotted a BMW traveling at a high rate of speed, the department said. The officer located the vehicle crashed and abandoned a short distance away.

Officers from both departments searched the area, again using a dog, and located a man hiding in the bushes nearby.