In honor of International Women's Day, Warriors star Steph Curry released a new basketball shoe intended for girls Friday, making good on a promise made in November to a female fan in Napa.
Riley Morrison, 9, of Napa wrote Curry asking why his signature Curry 5 basketball shoes weren't for sale on the girls section of the Under Armour website. The shoes, which are unisex, were listed for sale only on the boys section of the site.
Curry, who has two young daughters of his own, released Riley's letter, lighting up social media.
Not only would Under Armour immediately list his shoe in both boys and girls sections, but there was "something special" in the works for International Women's Day on March 8, he said.
That "something special" is the new Curry 6 "United We Win" shoe released Friday on the CBS This Morning show attended by Riley.
The "United We Win" shoe has a dark purple top and orchid-colored sides. The sock liner can be customized with a pattern or uploaded image.
Riley designed one of the sock liners that shows two girls playing basketball amid phrases such as "be bold," "girls hoop too" and "girl power."
"It's a dream come true," Riley tweeted.
Proceeds from the shoe will fund a scholarship from the Curry Family Foundation and Under Armour to a young Oakland woman who is in school.