Proposal to abolish 2 elected Napa County positions sparks outrage

A seemingly innocuous item on the Napa County Board of Supervisors agenda about discussing possible future agenda topics turned out to be the day’s dynamite.

It blew up when supervisors on Tuesday talked about swapping the elected treasurer-tax collector and auditor-controller positions for an appointed finance director. The idea could have gone onto the ballot in November.

Several residents accused the Board of Supervisors of burying a rush-job power grab into the agenda. Auditor-Controller Tracy Schulze and Treasurer Tax Collector Robert Minahen disliked the idea, with Minahen saying he felt “completely blindsided.”

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, who had asked that the item be placed on the agenda, saw the explosion coming. He began the discussion by dropping his proposal, at least for the present.

“I truly think this is the right idea for the overall benefit of the county, in the long-term, “ Wagenknecht said. “But it’s not right for right now. I don’t think it would go right now.”

Moving ahead would have meant placing the matter on the November ballot before Aug. 7 — “boom, boom, boom,” as Wagenkencht put it. If things looked rushed, that’s because of ballot deadlines, he said.