Proposals made to speed up congestion relief on Highway 37 near Napa

- Use the shoulder space as two extra lanes, one eastbound and one westbound. A shoulder could be used only by peak-hour, peak-direction traffic. At other times, it would remain a shoulder closed to traffic.

- Use the shoulder space to create new lanes for a four-lane highway, two lanes in each direction open at all times. A four-foot-wide shoulder would remain.

In all three alternatives, the new lanes would be high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes for carpools and buses. If a proposed Highway 37 toll becomes reality, all lanes would be subject to tolling.

A draft environmental impact report for the project is to be available in summer 2021 and a final version in summer 2022. If money is found, construction would begin in 2023 and be finished in 2025, according to a project video.

Transportation officials took written questions from online participants during the virtual open house.

Some participants questioned spending money on a stop-gap measure that will no longer be needed when the ultimate project is built. They preferred moving ahead with the causeway.

“I think the barrier is probably funding for the ultimate project,” Zimmerman said. “I think everyone would want to go forward with the project if funding were available now.”