Proposed 475,000-gallon Napa Valley winery raises size concerns

Vintners Darioush Khaledi and Carmen Policy both wrote to the commission that the Franks’ proposal is in line with what the county envisions for the agricultural preserve.

Resident Dylan Smith wrote that the winery would make the Rutherford area a tourist trap with traffic and people making loud noise. Don’t let a Hollywood mogul destroy Rutherford, he wrote.

“We know you will never make everyone happy," Leslie Frank told commissioners. "No matter what concessions are made, there will still be the NIMBYs - not in my backyard.”

But this winery wouldn’t be in anyone’s backyard, she added, a reference to the proposed location on an 87-acre property.

“It seems like an appropriate winery site to me, given the location off Silverado Trail,” Commissioner Andrew Mazotti said. “It’s not remote, it’s not in the hills.”

Commissioner Anne Cottrell agreed that the location is good, but said the scale of the proposed project is a concern.

Meanwhile, Frank Family Vineyards has also applied to the county to make changes at its Larkmead Lane winery. The proposed Benjamin winery and the existing winery fit together in the Franks’ overall plan for making wine. The family owns more than 250 acres of vineyards at four ranches.